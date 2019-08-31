Reviewing Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCACU)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)’s results

Since Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.79% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.