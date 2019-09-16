Reviewing Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCACU)’s and Its Competitors results

Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. has 6.79% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

Dividends

Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.