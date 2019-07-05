Reviewing Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCAC)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s results

Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.78% and 6.49%. About 23.95% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. -57.73% -57.59% -56.64% -55.12% 0% -57.02% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0% 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Tuscan Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.