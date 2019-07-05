Reviewing Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCAC)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s results

Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.78% and 6.49%. About 23.95% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|-57.73%
|-57.59%
|-56.64%
|-55.12%
|0%
|-57.02%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.31%
For the past year Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Tuscan Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
