Reviewing Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCAC)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00

Demonstrates Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.78% and 34.79% respectively. Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 23.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. -57.73% -57.59% -56.64% -55.12% 0% -57.02% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85%

For the past year Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Gores Holdings III Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.