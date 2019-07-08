Reviewing Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCAC)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|110.00
Demonstrates Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.78% and 34.79% respectively. Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 23.95%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|-57.73%
|-57.59%
|-56.64%
|-55.12%
|0%
|-57.02%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|0%
|0%
|1.85%
For the past year Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Gores Holdings III Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.