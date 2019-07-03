Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

We are contrasting BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $36, with potential upside of 66.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.