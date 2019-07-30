Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

This is a contrast between BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|557.85
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 20.9% and 57.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.91%
|5.4%
|4.27%
|82.03%
|13.05%
|178.24%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.