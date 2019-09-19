Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1342.72 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 6%. Insiders held roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.