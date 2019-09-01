Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2971.39 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 77.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.