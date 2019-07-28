Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Its Rivals results

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.20% -48.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With average target price of $23, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 109.09%. The potential upside of the competitors is 133.00%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.