Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and has 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential downside is -21.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.