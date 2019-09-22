Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Cambrex Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Cambrex Corporation has an average target price of $57.5, with potential downside of -3.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 0% respectively. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.