Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus price target of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $78.17, which is potential 58.01% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.