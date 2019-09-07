Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 175.37% and its consensus target price is $18.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 22%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 61.71%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.