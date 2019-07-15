Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.