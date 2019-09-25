Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Atreca Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 139.04%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 67%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.71%. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
