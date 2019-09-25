Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Atreca Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 139.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 67%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.71%. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.