Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

Since BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.33 average price target and a 55.80% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 51.4% respectively. About 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.