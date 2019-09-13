Reviewing BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Both BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 uniQure N.V. 62 220.09 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BioTime Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioTime Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

BioTime Inc. has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. uniQure N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioTime Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $79.6, while its potential upside is 63.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year BioTime Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats BioTime Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.