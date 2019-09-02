Reviewing BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.24 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioTime Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

BioTime Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year BioTime Inc. was more bullish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioTime Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.