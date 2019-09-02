Reviewing BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|106.24
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioTime Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Volatility and Risk
BioTime Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both BioTime Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year BioTime Inc. was more bullish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors BioTime Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.