Reviewing BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 96.13 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates BioTime Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioTime Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioTime Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 65%. 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.