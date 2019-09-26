Reviewing BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 475.81 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioTime Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility & Risk

BioTime Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.81 beta. From a competition point of view, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioTime Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110.4 consensus price target and a 43.02% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares and 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has weaker performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioTime Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.