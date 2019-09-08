Reviewing BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BioTime Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioTime Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioTime Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioTime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 212.50%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both BioTime Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 0% respectively. BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year BioTime Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
BioTime Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axcella Health Inc.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
