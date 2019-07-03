Reviewing BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

Both BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|29.27
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|19
|51.33
|N/A
|-7.69
|0.00
Demonstrates BioTime Inc. and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.6%
|-58.3%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|213.1%
|-179.1%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 40.6% of BioTime Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioTime Inc.
|-1.67%
|-9.23%
|3.51%
|-18.89%
|-28.89%
|29.24%
|Arvinas Inc.
|-0.29%
|-9.57%
|-7.23%
|12.93%
|0%
|61.71%
For the past year BioTime Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Arvinas Inc. beats BioTime Inc.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
