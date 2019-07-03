Reviewing BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

Both BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 29.27 N/A -0.36 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 19 51.33 N/A -7.69 0.00

Demonstrates BioTime Inc. and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.6% of BioTime Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Arvinas Inc. beats BioTime Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.