Reviewing BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s results

This is a contrast between BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioTime Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioTime Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioTime Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares and 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.