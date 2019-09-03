Reviewing BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 85.19 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioTime Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 46.2% respectively. BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year BioTime Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.