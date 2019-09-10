Reviewing BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT)’s and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s results

Both BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry Inc. 52 3.44 N/A 1.35 34.91 Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioTelemetry Inc. and Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2% Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

BioTelemetry Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.21 beta which makes it 121.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

BioTelemetry Inc. and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioTelemetry Inc. has a consensus price target of $73.67, and a 83.35% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioTelemetry Inc. and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 58%. BioTelemetry Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.5% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTelemetry Inc. 1.01% -4.3% -11.52% -32.8% -9.1% -21.38% Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -15.71% -18.52% 9.45% 27.91% -20.29% 28.65%

For the past year BioTelemetry Inc. has -21.38% weaker performance while Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has 28.65% stronger performance.

Summary

BioTelemetry Inc. beats Soleno Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.