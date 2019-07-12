Reviewing BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT)’s and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s results

BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry Inc. 60 4.23 N/A 1.35 37.25 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.43 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioTelemetry Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

BioTelemetry Inc. has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioTelemetry Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTelemetry Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BioTelemetry Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of BioTelemetry Inc. is $85, with potential upside of 75.47%. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 1,070.73% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Miragen Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than BioTelemetry Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioTelemetry Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 49.3%. 2% are BioTelemetry Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.65% are Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTelemetry Inc. -2.01% -15.36% -34.34% -26.49% 24.78% -16.11% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 5.34% -0.34% -2.31% -24.3% -61.61% -2.31%

For the past year BioTelemetry Inc. was more bearish than Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BioTelemetry Inc. beats Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.