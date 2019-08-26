Reviewing BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT)’s and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry Inc. 55 3.46 N/A 1.35 34.91 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 0.25 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioTelemetry Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. BioTelemetry Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioTelemetry Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioTelemetry Inc. has a 81.27% upside potential and an average target price of $73.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.7% of BioTelemetry Inc. shares and 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares. 3% are BioTelemetry Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTelemetry Inc. 1.01% -4.3% -11.52% -32.8% -9.1% -21.38% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16%

For the past year BioTelemetry Inc. was less bearish than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Summary

BioTelemetry Inc. beats American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.