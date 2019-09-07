Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 11.45 N/A 2.79 20.85 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Volatility & Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 51.1 and 51.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, with potential upside of 58.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.