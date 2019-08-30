Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

This is a contrast between BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.56 N/A 2.79 20.85 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 54.32% upside potential and an average target price of $85. Competitively the consensus target price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $24.2, which is potential 248.20% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Viking Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Viking Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.