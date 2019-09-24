Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 61 12.17 N/A 2.79 20.85 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Teligent Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Teligent Inc.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, Teligent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Teligent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 85.2%. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Teligent Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bearish than Teligent Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Teligent Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.