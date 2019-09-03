Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.77 N/A 2.79 20.85 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$85 is BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 54.32%. Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 66.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.