Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.81 N/A 2.73 24.24 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.13 1.10

Table 1 demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SIGA Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.24 beta means BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. Its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is 10. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and SIGA Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.26% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. with consensus price target of $85.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.