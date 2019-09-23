Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

We are comparing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 61 12.23 N/A 2.79 20.85 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.22 beta indicates that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bearish than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.