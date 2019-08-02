Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.18 N/A 2.79 20.85 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Savara Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.22. In other hand, Savara Inc. has beta of 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. Its competitor Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Savara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Savara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential is 49.57% at a $85 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Savara Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.