Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

Since BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.56 N/A 2.79 20.85 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.63 N/A -3.77 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. On the competitive side is, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$85 is BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 54.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 31%. Insiders owned 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bearish than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.