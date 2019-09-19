Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.24 N/A 2.79 20.85 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. Its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 55.2%. Insiders owned 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bearish than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.