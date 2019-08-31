Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.56 N/A 2.79 20.85 Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Motif Bio plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Motif Bio plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has an average target price of $85, and a 54.32% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Motif Bio plc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.