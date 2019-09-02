Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.77 N/A 2.79 20.85 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

27.1 and 27.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Its rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$85 is BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average price target while its potential upside is 54.32%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 average price target and a 18.48% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 59.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.