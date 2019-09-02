Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.56 N/A 2.79 20.85 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.24 N/A -0.95 0.00

Demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk and Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$85 is BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 54.32%. Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $12.6, with potential upside of 854.55%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.