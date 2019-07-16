Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.52 N/A 2.73 24.24 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.24 beta indicates that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kura Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has an average target price of $85, and a 34.73% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 84.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 11.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Kura Oncology Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.