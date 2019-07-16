Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.48 N/A 2.73 24.24 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.41 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Entera Bio Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has an average price target of $85, and a 35.16% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 14.7% respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.