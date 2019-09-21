Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.10 N/A 2.79 20.85 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.47 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.