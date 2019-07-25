Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.85 N/A 2.73 24.24 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.24 shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 41.74% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. with average target price of $85. Competitively the average target price of Chiasma Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 138.52% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Chiasma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 66.4%. Insiders held 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Chiasma Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.