Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Since BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.46 N/A 2.79 20.85 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

27.1 and 27.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a consensus target price of $85, and a 42.88% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 82.9%. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.