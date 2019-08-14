Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.46 N/A 2.79 20.85 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 130.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. On the competitive side is, aTyr Pharma Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.88% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. with consensus price target of $85.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has stronger performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.