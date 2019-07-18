Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.34 N/A 2.73 24.24 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.2. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus target price is $85, while its potential upside is 36.55%. On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 529.50% and its consensus target price is $35. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.