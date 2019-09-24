Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 61 12.17 N/A 2.79 20.85 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.