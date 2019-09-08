Reviewing BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)’s and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)’s results

Both BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 125 3.64 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioSig Technologies Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioSig Technologies Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

BioSig Technologies Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSig Technologies Inc. Its rival Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1 respectively. BioSig Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BioSig Technologies Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $140 average target price and a 0.19% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares and 91.7% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares. 10% are BioSig Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioSig Technologies Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.