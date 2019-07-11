Reviewing BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)’s and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s results

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 30 1.50 N/A 0.47 62.31

Demonstrates BioSig Technologies Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BioSig Technologies Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3%

Liquidity

BioSig Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Varex Imaging Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BioSig Technologies Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Varex Imaging Corporation has a consensus price target of $42, with potential upside of 37.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioSig Technologies Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75% Varex Imaging Corporation -5.26% -10.44% -7.52% 7.09% -21.7% 23.14%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Varex Imaging Corporation

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors BioSig Technologies Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.