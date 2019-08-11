Reviewing BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)’s and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Stryker Corporation 193 5.76 N/A 5.17 40.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSig Technologies Inc. and Stryker Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.79 beta means BioSig Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Stryker Corporation is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSig Technologies Inc. are 11 and 11. Competitively, Stryker Corporation has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioSig Technologies Inc. and Stryker Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92

Meanwhile, Stryker Corporation’s average price target is $222.75, while its potential upside is 1.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.2% of Stryker Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Stryker Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88% Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stryker Corporation.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats BioSig Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.